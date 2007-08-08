Finish The Fight: Halo Mountain Dew In Stores, Ready To Take Fight To Teeth

The limited edition Mountain Dew "Game Fuel" sporting Halo 3 branding has made its way to store shelves, giving Xbox 360 owners with a cavitation streak or those looking to accelerate their adult-onset diabetes something to swill whilst waiting for Master Chief's next. Promising an "invigorating blast of citrus cherry flavour" the Mountain Dew variant is sure to become a collectors item when it disappears from grocery stores. Tech specs are as follows.

Calories - 170 Total Fat - 0g Sodium - 65mg Total Carbohydrates - 46g Sugars - 46g Protein - 0g

Halo 3 Mountain Dew Game Fuel is not a significant source of other nutrients.

Contains: Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, natural flavours, sodium benzoate, gum arabic, caffeine, sodium citrate, yellow 5, glycerol ester of wood rosin, cacium disodium edta, yellow 6, red 40, brominated vegetable oil.

Sounds disgusting!