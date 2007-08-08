The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Finish The Fight: Halo Mountain Dew In Stores, Ready To Take Fight To Teeth

halo_3_soda.jpgThe limited edition Mountain Dew "Game Fuel" sporting Halo 3 branding has made its way to store shelves, giving Xbox 360 owners with a cavitation streak or those looking to accelerate their adult-onset diabetes something to swill whilst waiting for Master Chief's next. Promising an "invigorating blast of citrus cherry flavour" the Mountain Dew variant is sure to become a collectors item when it disappears from grocery stores. Tech specs are as follows.

Calories - 170 Total Fat - 0g Sodium - 65mg Total Carbohydrates - 46g Sugars - 46g Protein - 0g

Halo 3 Mountain Dew Game Fuel is not a significant source of other nutrients.

Contains: Carbonated water, high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, natural flavours, sodium benzoate, gum arabic, caffeine, sodium citrate, yellow 5, glycerol ester of wood rosin, cacium disodium edta, yellow 6, red 40, brominated vegetable oil.

Sounds disgusting!

Comments

  • Kurt Guest

    Where do we buy it????? cuz id luv some lol

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles