Fire Breathing Super Contra Ghosts

bof2.jpgAs of this writing I've not seen hide nor hair of Nintendo's weekly Virtual Console update press release, so I got up off my ass, walked into the living room and then got back on my ass to see for myself what had been updated, and it isn't a bad selection this week. Kicking it off we have Breath of Fire II for the Super Nintendo (800 points), one of my favourite games from the SNES era of RPGs. I'd daresay a true classic. Next we have Ghouls 'n Ghosts for the Genesis (800 points), the sequel to Ghosts 'n Goblins an prequel to Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts. Finally we have Super C for the NES (500 points). The sequel to Contra, Super C sees Mad Dog and Scorpion fighting against their former comrades in arms, now possessed by aliens and transformed into horrifying creatures by...you know what? You run, you shoot stuff. It's Contra, before it got kinda crappy. Love on it. There you have it - three excellent titles and not one crappy TurboGrafx 16 title. The PR guys must have been so shocked they forgot to send the release!

