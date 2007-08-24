The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

First Code Lyoko Wii Screens

codelyokotop.jpgCode Lyoko for the Wii is heading our way in October, and the folks at Game Factory have just released the first screenshots showing the kids from Kadic Junior High School in action. Enough to make we hunt for my old Eiffel 65 MP3. Da ba dee da ba die. Good luck getting that out of your head.

5TE_065TE_025TE_055TE_03

