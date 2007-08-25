The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

First Impressions

paxlogo.jpg2007 has been a landmark year for me. I had my first E3, my first GDC, my first Comic Con and today, my first PAX. I wasn't really sure what to expect, not really having anything to compare it to, and knowing that I would be the lone Kotaku representative at this momentous event was a little more than daunting. Seeing as it was the first day, I decided to take it a bit easy, see the keynote and try and get a general lay of the land before diving in headfirst.Accompanied by my friend Chris Furniss, I made my way into the Seattle Convention Center which I was assured was much larger than last year's venue. I was impressed that they had managed to take over four floors of the building and filled them with gaming rooms of all kinds. Board games, card games, dice games and of course computer and video games.

Giant Sumo chairs filled the sides of the hallways and exhausted gamers were plopped down, resting, eating or playing with their DSs. There were even dedicated lounging areas devoted to different assortments of friendly handheld gaming competitions and freeplay. The top floor was dominated by a massive LAN room and the exhibit hall featuring booths by all the major companies and sporting a rather impressive amount of swag.

It seems a sort of a cross between Comic Con and E3 but with a much more relaxed atmosphere. An air of casualness seemed to permeate the whole affair with everyone genuinely having a stress free good time. Something tells me tomorrow will be a slightly different story given the shows history of a growing crowd and the obvious popularity of Saturday conventions. But so far so good. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a full but relaxing day tomorrow. They are opening the place an hour early for the press so hopefully I'll be able to haul my carcass down there for a round of Rock Band before the teeming crowds arrive. Wish me luck...

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles