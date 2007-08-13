Look At My Crappy Xbox Watch

So this morning I got up, I went to the can, I made some tea, I poured some cereal. *PING*. Something landed in my cereal bowl! In a plastic bag! It was this. An Xbox...watch...thing. Doesn't tell the time, but what it does do is play some awful Game & Watch kinda game. With shuriken stars, and buildings of an oriental design. So maybe Ninja Gaiden? Or something. I don't know, like I said, it's pretty awful. Then again, it's also free!