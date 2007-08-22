Remember [email protected]? Well it's got new bits. Sony have announced the release of a new [email protected] client, which is loaded with features that I...don't really understand. Lots of business about proteins being described better, a new rendering engine for molecules, etc. OH! There's also remote play access, so you can...play (?) it on your PSP? Or just watch it as it plays itself. [email protected] Update [PlayStation.Blog]