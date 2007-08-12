Folklore Create-A-Creature Contest

Playstation Underground is currently holding a creature contest for their upcoming fantasy action-adventure, Folklore. Interested parties are asked to create an original "Folk" with it's own unique abilities and a special attack that will be gained by the lead character after defeating said "Folk." The ultimate winner will have their character added into the game via a downloadable character pack and will be weaved into the game's storyline. The winner and four runners up will also receive a free copy of the game when it launches in October.
