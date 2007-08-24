The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Folklore Demo Is Up

Flip on your PS3! The Folkore demo has hit the North American PlayStation Network. The game, which is already out in Japan under the goofy name FolksSoul, will be released this October in the West. This demo is a limited time offering and will be yanked from the PSN on October. Enjoy it while you can.

Thanks to all who sent this in!

