Folklore Demo On PAL PSN

In honour of Folklore's playable debut at the Leipzig Games Convention, SCEE has gone ahead and put a demo of the game up on the Euro PlayStation Network so all PS3 owners can get a chance to put the game through its paces. There's a catch though. The demo will only be available through August 31st, after which it will be taken down from the store forever, which is a very long time. That, and it's for PAL territories only. I cry! The skinny:

Isabelle Tomatis, Marketing Manager PSN commented, "Folklore is a game we are really excited about and we recognise that not everyone can afford to get to Leipzig. PSN gives us a new way of talking to and rewarding our loyal fans so we have decided for the first time to get them on the inside track with the early release of this demo! We hope they enjoy it and look forward to the feedback".

Ooo, I've got some feedback - PAL PS3 owners can bite my ass. *runs off to pout*

Exclusive FolkloreTM Demo Set For PlayStationÂ®Network

Â· Download the Folklore demo exclusively from PlayStationÂ®Store

Â· Act fast - this exciting demo will only be available between August 22nd - 31st

Â· Get an early taste of this dark adventure exclusive to PAL PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 owners

Leipzig, Germany, August 22-26 - On 22nd August, Folkloreâ„¢, the new mystery action-adventure title for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) is set to get its European playable debut at the Leipzig Games Convention in Germany. Sony Computer Entertainment Europe is pleased to announce that the Folklore demo shown at Leipzig will be exclusively available for PAL PS3 owners to download on PlayStationÂ®Store as a sneak preview from August 22nd - August 31st. After August 31st this demo will be removed from the store forever, so get downloading now to discover the game for yourself without having to travel all the way to Germany!

Isabelle Tomatis, Marketing Manager PSN commented, "Folklore is a game we are really excited about and we recognise that not everyone can afford to get to Leipzig. PSN gives us a new way of talking to and rewarding our loyal fans so we have decided for the first time to get them on the inside track with the early release of this demo! We hope they enjoy it and look forward to the feedback".

Folklore is a skilfully-woven tapestry of beautifully-detailed, colourful landscapes and characters with a gripping supernatural storyline and intuitive, motion-sensitive game-play. Set in the Irish village of Doolin, players soon discover that the village hides a mysterious gateway to the Netherworld where it is rumoured that people can commune with the Dead...

Folklore has been created by Japan's Game Republic studios under the guidance of iconic Executive Producer Yoshiki Okamoto, the creative genius behind Resident Evilâ„¢, Devil May Cryâ„¢ and Genjiâ„¢. The demo will offer the chance to experience:

Ã˜ Compelling mystery storyline - Folklore has two parallel yet distinct storylines running through the game - each with its own twists, turns and intrigue.

Ã˜ Meet the Folks - Fight, capture and control the Folks, nightmarish creatures that inhabit the Netherworld, and use their incredible powers for yourself.

Ã˜ Real-time combat with SIXAXISâ„¢ functionality - players must latch onto Folks' souls and "reel" them in by flicking the controller at the correct moment.

Ã˜ Amazing art-style inspired by Celtic and Western mythology - enter the world of Folklore and be transported to 7 fantastic realms of beautiful scenery, wondrous imagery and nightmarish creatures.

This exclusive demo will give PS3 and PSN fans a unique and intriguing look at one of the year's most original titles - so head over to PlayStationÂ®Store with your PS3 and download the demo now - you don't want to miss out!