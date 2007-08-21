Like the looks of Folklore? Don't own a PS3? Own a PSP? Man, you just got lucky. At a Sony event in London yesterday, Kikizo wondered where the hell Kouji Okada (Shin Megami Tensei), who was supposed to be working on Folklore, had gone to, since Game Republic's Yoshiki Okamoto was the one showing it off at Leipzig this week. Had he just wandered off, alone, into the woods, never to be seen again? No! He was still around, still working on Folklore. The PSP version. Mystery solved. Sony's Folklore Jumps From PS3 to PSP [Kikizo]
Folklore PSP In Development
