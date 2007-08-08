Not that the Wii's necessarily short on peripherals, but if you could squeeze room for one more, this'd be it. Hori's Fighting Stick. Previously available in Japan, Gamestop now have a listing for an American release on November 6. Price? USD$50. Which is not too bad considering the imported version is a couple bucks more. Or when you consider there's not a single Wii controller layout that's any good for Street Fighter II. Hori Wii Digital Arcade Stick [GameStop, via Go Nintendo]
Hori Arcade Stick Coming Stateside
