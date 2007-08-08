Hori Arcade Stick Coming Stateside

Not that the Wii's necessarily short on peripherals, but if you could squeeze room for one more, this'd be it. Hori's Fighting Stick. Previously available in Japan, Gamestop now have a listing for an American release on November 6. Price? USD$50. Which is not too bad considering the imported version is a couple bucks more. Or when you consider there's not a single Wii controller layout that's any good for Street Fighter II. Hori Wii Digital Arcade Stick [GameStop, via Go Nintendo]