The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Frag Doll Finalists Grilled

fragcall.jpgThe PAX floor opened an hour early each day so press could come in and check some of the offerings out before the crowds arrived and I got in early yesterday to check out Folklore and Heavenly Sword. As I was walking towards the Sony booth, I saw this sign advertising a casting call for a new member of the Frag Dolls. Knowing how much the majority of our readers like the ladies, I figured I'd take a snap of the poster and find out a little bit more about it. Turns out it wasn't actually an audition as the finalists had already been chosen and were going to be appearing on a panel that very afternoon. The girls had been put through their paces all weekend, competing in various game competitions culminating in the aforementioned panel. Here, the finalists were grilled with questions from the audience so that everyone could get to know a little bit more about them. Once it was over, audience members were allowed to vote for their favourite, but the stringent process doesn't end there, oh no. Now the current Dolls must make some hard decisions about who amongst these lovely ladies will be admitted into their super glamorous gaming sorority. I'm on the edge of my seat in anticipation of the announced winner as I'm sure you must be too! Who will it be? Only time will tell...

Frag Doll Finalists [Frag Dolls]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles