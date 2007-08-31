Frag For Cash With Kwari

Now here is one terrifying concept. Take the addictive and highly competitive nature of an online FPS and then add in a system where you get money for kills. That's the concept behind Kwari, a shooter being developed by a company of the same name. Basically, to play you open an account and add some funds. Then during a match, every time you hit another player money is taken from their account and put into yours, and vice versa. The matches are based off of skill levels and stakes can range from a penny to a dollar a hit. For even more fun, self-inflicted damage (falling, blowing yourself up) is also subtracted from your account and added to a global jackpot pool that doles out prizes daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly, with projected dollar amounts for the quarterly pot in the millions.
I don't know, this just seems like trouble waiting to happen. FPS gamers as a whole aren't known for their ability to lose gracefully, and when the stakes are suddenly raised and they're losing their own cash on top of their pride? That could be downright dangerous.
Anti-social networking is what they call it in the press release. It's only a small step for anti-social to sociopathic. If the game catches on I look forward to writing many depressing stories about people losing their shirts playing it.
The Kwari beta is just now launching, so if you'd like to see what it feels like to bleed cash, head over to http://www.kwari.com/ to sign up. Just don't come crying to us when you go broke discovering you suck.
NEW GAME MARKS BIRTH OF ANTI-SOCIAL NETWORKING
London, UK - August 30, 2007 - London-based games publisher, Kwari, today announced and released details of its new multiplayer online gaming service, which will potentially change the PC gaming landscape forever.
Kwari's game of the same name is a first-person shooter (FPS) with a difference; players make money off each other in real-time. The game will ultimately be free to download online, but instead of being subscription-based it will use a unique free-to-play/pay-to-play model whereby Kwari sells the player ammunition in place of flat rate charges or monthly subscriptions.
The skill-based game has been built from the ground up around the concept of money changing hands at a tremendously fast rate, and was developed using some of the most advanced technology available to ensure total financial infallibility fused with benchmark playability.
Kwari flies in the face of the social network gaming ethos, which hinges on projecting an identity online, and for others to be able to interact or engage with that online persona. Bring money into the equation, however, and the rules have to change. Anonymity becomes necessary as well as psychologically appealing to a point where Kwari is virtually diametrically opposite to the core values of social networking.
"Money changes everything," said Eddie Gill, founder and creator of Kwari. "I wanted to create something that had more of a buzz than a traditional FPS. The concept of playing for money is not a new one. However, these games tend to be an existing multiplayer game with a cash prize tagged on the end, much like clan tournaments, which means only a minority walk away with cash winnings - and usually a small amount at that."
Gamers playing Kwari for cash set up an account, are matched on the basis of skill, and enter a game at a pre-agreed stake level ranging from one cent to one dollar a hit. During the four-round matches (3x 16-player maps, 1x 64-player last man standing map called 'The Killing Floor') every time a player hits another, money is decremented from the target's stake and added to the shooter's. In a way, the player's money stake mirrors their in-game health, except it's exchanged from one player to another.
There are also jackpot prizes which require keys to unlock. These jackpots are fed by self-inflicted damage sustained by the players in all games being played globally. For example, if a player jumps from the top of an arena or takes damage from a hazard, their stake is decremented and this feeds into the jackpots, which are then released hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly - the latter are expected to pay out millions of dollars. Most importantly; all money paid in to the game by players is won out of the game by players.
Being a game of skill, how much money a player can win depends partially on their in-game performance. So to ensure a level playing field, all games are skill-matched so that only players of equal ability are able to compete.
"This is an inevitable evolution for online gaming," commented Al King, Global Marketing Director for Kwari. "Like most skill-based or competitive games, once played at a professional level or where money is involved, it's unappealing to return to an amateur status."
The game will be available for download towards the end of the year. Until then, the company has opened a sign-up website for the beta test program starting next week at www.kwari.com.
