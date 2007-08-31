Frag For Cash With Kwari

Now here is one terrifying concept. Take the addictive and highly competitive nature of an online FPS and then add in a system where you get money for kills. That's the concept behind Kwari, a shooter being developed by a company of the same name. Basically, to play you open an account and add some funds. Then during a match, every time you hit another player money is taken from their account and put into yours, and vice versa. The matches are based off of skill levels and stakes can range from a penny to a dollar a hit. For even more fun, self-inflicted damage (falling, blowing yourself up) is also subtracted from your account and added to a global jackpot pool that doles out prizes daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly, with projected dollar amounts for the quarterly pot in the millions.

"This is an inevitable evolution for online gaming," commented Al King, Global Marketing Director for Kwari. "Like most skill-based or competitive games, once played at a professional level or where money is involved, it's unappealing to return to an amateur status."

I don't know, this just seems like trouble waiting to happen. FPS gamers as a whole aren't known for their ability to lose gracefully, and when the stakes are suddenly raised and they're losing their own cash on top of their pride? That could be downright dangerous.

Kwari flies in the face of the social network gaming ethos, which hinges on projecting an identity online, and for others to be able to interact or engage with that online persona. Bring money into the equation, however, and the rules have to change. Anonymity becomes necessary as well as psychologically appealing to a point where Kwari is virtually diametrically opposite to the core values of social networking.

Anti-social networking is what they call it in the press release. It's only a small step for anti-social to sociopathic. If the game catches on I look forward to writing many depressing stories about people losing their shirts playing it.

The Kwari beta is just now launching, so if you'd like to see what it feels like to bleed cash, head over to http://www.kwari.com/ to sign up. Just don't come crying to us when you go broke discovering you suck.