Free Copy Of Top Spin With 360

topspin360.jpgWe've been calling around a number of stores today to try and get to the bottom of a bunch of rumours including that the Xbox 360 premium and core now have HDMI built-in, and while we haven't gotten to the bottom of that rumour, yet, we have nailed down something else: The Xbox 360 Top Spin Bundle is real, and it's already available at a number of stores.

At least a half-dozen stores have confirmed that Top Spin will be included with the Xbox 360 premium starting on Sunday, and four of the stores we've called so far say that they're already on the floor available for sale for $US350. So if you've been on the fence about buying a 360 and want a free game, this could be your time to shine.

