Free F.E.A.R. Maps 4 U

F.E.A.R. may be the Xbox 360's least talked about first-person shooter these days, what with the BioShock demo blessing Marketplace with its presence. That doesn't mean that Vivendi has forgotten its legion/smattering of F.E.A.R. fans, however, as a totally free new multiplayer map pack has made its way to Xbox Live today. There's a promise of "lush vegetation", a "dilapidated building" and "twisting tunnels" that will make the download easy to visualise while you wait for everyone to wrap up securing the BioShock demo.

Sorry continent of Asia and country of Mexico, but you guys and gals are barred from this free multiplayer fun.