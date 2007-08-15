From Passion Of The Christ To Lair

Hollywood music composer John Debney, who scored Passion of the Christ and Sin City, wrote up a little piece on his work composing the soundtrack for upcoming PS3 title Lair. He says the soundtrack can best be described as "operatic, ethnically rich, lyrical, elegant and, at the same time, tragic."

Debney worked with the London and Royal symphony orchestras as well as "some of the finest vocalists and instrumentalists in the world" to complete the ambition scoring. Hope on over to the link to give "Diviner's Theme" a listen and keep in mind that the music create for Lair would fill three complete movies, according to Debney.

The LAIR Score: Part One [Playstation Blog]