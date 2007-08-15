The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

From Passion Of The Christ To Lair

lairmusic.JPGHollywood music composer John Debney, who scored Passion of the Christ and Sin City, wrote up a little piece on his work composing the soundtrack for upcoming PS3 title Lair. He says the soundtrack can best be described as "operatic, ethnically rich, lyrical, elegant and, at the same time, tragic."

Debney worked with the London and Royal symphony orchestras as well as "some of the finest vocalists and instrumentalists in the world" to complete the ambition scoring. Hope on over to the link to give "Diviner's Theme" a listen and keep in mind that the music create for Lair would fill three complete movies, according to Debney.

The LAIR Score: Part One [Playstation Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles