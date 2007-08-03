Normally when we have a quote to share with you from an industry personality we summarise their comment humorously in the title and then give you the actual wording in the main body of the post. Not so this time. Joystiq caught up to Dead or Alive creator and paragon of coolness Tomonobu Itagaki at the recent Championship Gaming Series North American World Series Final, where they asked him if he was looking forward to Tekken 6.

Tekken sucks. I don't know what you're talking about.

The black leather jacket and sunglasses aren't just for show. Itagaki is a bad ass rebel. You'd never hear Yuji Naka say, "Yo, fuck Mario," even though I would personally give him $100 just to get it on tape. The rest of the interview is pretty tame, though he does hint at the possibility of a Wii title down the line.

We're doing a lot of research, that's about all I can say right now. Although, to add on that note, my kids have been saying they want a game for the Wii. To tell you the truth, Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword, that's because my kids were asking for one of my titles to be on the DS.

The Wii could certainly use a dose of Itagaki's trademark family friendly fare.



Joystiq interview: DOA creator Tomonobu Itagaki, "Tekken sucks" [Joystiq]