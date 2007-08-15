Fury Beta Offering $1 Million Worth Of Schwag

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

furybanner.jpgAussie developers Auran, and their publisher overlords Gamecock, want you to try out the Fury beta when it opens up later this month. So they're offering incentives. Like a million bucks worth of em, as part of the "Fury Challenge" they're gonna run with the beta. Sponsors for the contest include NVidia, Dell, IGN, GameStop, Harvey Norman, FHM, Logitech and ZBoard, so expect prizes to come from their wares and offerings. Ever wonder what half a mil's worth of Dell keyboards and IGN Insider subscriptions looked like? Me neither, but I bet It'd look weird. Fury Challenge [Official Site]

