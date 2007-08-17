Fury Lands A Distribution Deal

Auran's massively multiplayer action RPG Fury just landed a distribution deal with relatively unknown publisher Elephant Entertainment, Gamecock announced today.

The deal gives Elephant exclusive retail distribution rights to the player-versus-player game. Checking out their website, it appears the publisher hasn't backed many games, but they did obtain the U.S. rights to Sword of the New World: Granado Espada.

Hit the jump for the full press release. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, August 16, 2007 - Underscoring its emergence within the interactive entertainment sector, Elephant Entertainment, a new publishing company bringing innovative entertainment content to retail via unique and compelling retail distribution and consumer availability models, today announced a distribution agreement with Gamecock Media Group and its developer Auran. Under the terms of the agreement, Elephant Entertainment has exclusive retail distribution rights to Auran's Fury, a highly acclaimed new player-vs.-player massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) throughout North America.

"Mike Wilson and Harry Miller are industry mavericks with a reputation for pushing the industry in innovative and inspired directions. It is that independent sensibility that is a perfect for fit for Elephant," said Wim Stocks, CEO and president of Elephant Entertainment. "We're pleased to partner with Gamecock, and to do so with such a high-quality and original product as Fury."

According to Mike Wilson, CEO and grand champeen of Gamecock Media Group, "Elephant Entertainment has embraced Gamecock's unconventional approach and artist-first philosophy. We are excited to be working with a company that offers impressive industry experience and an unfettered willingness and success at creating innovative distribution programs."

Created by Auran, Fury combines the best elements of MMORPGs, RPG combat systems and first-person shooters to deliver the ultimate player vs. player experience. Get straight into the fight in a fantasy world of swords and magic. No grind, no waiting - just adrenaline-fuelled combat. Fury's design eliminates the often 'boring' parts of traditional online role-playing games but keeps everything players love.

About Elephant Entertainment Elephant Entertainment LLC (www.elephant-entertainment.com) is a new publishing company specialising in bringing innovative game and entertainment content to the retail marketplace. Elephant Entertainment achieves this via unique and compelling retail distribution and consumer availability models, encompassing accessibility both in-store and online. Elephant Entertainment publishes within the spectrum of gaming experiences - from casual games to massively multiplayer experiences - publishing on all major gaming platforms. Elephant Entertainment is proudly headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, home of The Replacements, Prince, Tapes and Tapes, The Minnesota Twins, and Brit's Pub and Eating Establishment, with branch offices in Chicago, Seattle, New York City, Dallas, and London.