G4 Launches The MMO Report

Hungry for MMO news several days to a couple weeks old yet sprinkled with some hit or miss humour and delivered by a cheesy pseudo-news anchor? Look no further than The MMO Report, G4's new weekly online only television show that tackles hard-hitting issues like virtual penis lawsuits. Casey Schreiner does an admirable job of updating us on the goings on across the MMO multiverse, with only a few stumbles here and there to keep things real. My favourite segment, of course, was the What the [email protected]&# Second Life?!?!?! segment, which I fully expect to appear on somewhere down the line.