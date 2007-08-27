Gabe Overcomes Gym Incident, Drives Benz

PAX maybe over, but Wired's Chris Baker has a fantastic Penny Arcade feature up that profiles Mike Krahulik and Jerry Holkins. The piece is peppered with some nice insights — even if you are a PA fanboy. And that's always a treat. Stuff like Krahulik saying:
One time in high school, someone broke into my locker and stole my stuff, so I had to wear gym clothes for the rest of the day. I developed humour as a defence mechanism. Now I drive a fucking Mercedes.
You listening clothes thief? He's drives a fucking Mercedes. So those who were bullied in high school have hope. PA Article [Wired Mag]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink