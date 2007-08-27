Gabe Overcomes Gym Incident, Drives Benz

PAX maybe over, but Wired's Chris Baker has a fantastic Penny Arcade feature up that profiles Mike Krahulik and Jerry Holkins. The piece is peppered with some nice insights — even if you are a PA fanboy. And that's always a treat. Stuff like Krahulik saying:

One time in high school, someone broke into my locker and stole my stuff, so I had to wear gym clothes for the rest of the day. I developed humour as a defence mechanism. Now I drive a fucking Mercedes.

You listening clothes thief? He's drives a fucking Mercedes. So those who were bullied in high school have hope. PA Article [Wired Mag]