The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Game Center Is Better Than Fishing

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft

Hope you've arrived safe and sound. Prolly sleepy as all hell!

This weekend, the fam and I went fishing, swimming and BBQ-ing. It was pretty much how people here view summer. We even went beetle hunting! The weather was perfect. Kyoto Prefecture is truly beautiful. We were joined by some family friends, whose kids are friends with Mini-Bash. In the evening, we all ate at a restaurant and then swung by a game centre where we played Mushi King style card games. This morning, we asked Mini-Bash his favourite thing we did during the weekend. His answer? The game centre. :(

What you missed during the night IGN Brings Hammer Down On BioShock Queue Jumpers Kojima To Reveal "Undisclosed" MGS4 Themes Warhawk Testers Honoured On Rad Warhawk Poster

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles