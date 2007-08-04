The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Len Wiseman May Direct Gears Of War Film

gowdirector.pngLen Wiseman, director of Live Free or Die Hard and both Underworld films is said to be in negotiations to direct New Line Cinema's Gears of War film. He's a fairly hot director at the moment, especially after building the looking-to-flop Underworld into a franchise making over $US200 million worldwide. Since I haven't seen any of his three directed films, I'll refrain from judgment (at least until after the jump).

I will say, however, that anyone bitching on the topic should remember that while Gears is a great game, it had a superficial, complete piece of crap storyline built upon Hollywood cliches. The only reason the IP is worth a dime outside of the gaming world is its brilliant art direction. In my eyes, no director can screw up a narrative experience that was worthless in the first place.

Which Directors Will Get to Helm Gears of War... [via aintitcoolnews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles