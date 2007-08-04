Mr Robot Assignment Two

Oooops, I almost forgot to post this. I've been so busy with Kahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhn! That I nearly forgot we need to know what to play to in Mr. Robot for our meeting next Thursday. This one should be fairly easy. Just play until you get through the Cryo level and return to the holo deck. I'd like to think it won't take 11 hours this time around, but I don't dare say that. See you then.

The Mr Robot Discussion Part 1