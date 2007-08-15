Game Club Reminder

Don't forget. Our last meeting for the Mr. Robot edition of Game Club is Thursday. This time around you'll need to complete the game, which really shouldn't take that much longer if you've been keeping up.

Feel free to make any suggestions about formatting for Game Club here. Our next meeting isn't till Thursday night so we have time. Also, if you missed the first or second meetings, you can still jump into the discussion over in the transcript we posted from the event.