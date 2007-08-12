The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

David Jaffe Meets Uwe Boll

During Game Head's coverage of Comic Con, they got a chance to talk briefly with David Jaffe about his move from Sony and what games he will be working on in the future. But the real magic in this clip comes at about the three minute mark where Jaffe is introduced to director (and I use the term very lightly) Uwe Boll. Cringe in horror as the two discuss their respective internet woes and how to best handle them. Then run screaming from the room as the interviewer tries to set up a meeting of the minds and actually dares to suggest that Boll should direct the God of War movie.

And the rivers ran red with blood.

