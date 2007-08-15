The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gamecock Double Dates Fury And Dementium

gamecocklogowhite.jpgAnd so the saga of Gamecock reaches fruition, as the publisher known so far for its lavish parties and devastating marches readies itself for the money shot. They've just announced the release dates for their first two games, both of which hit in October. Auran's PvP MMO Fury is slated to hit store shelves on the 9th, while Renegade Kid's survival horror FPS for the Nintendo DS has gone the way of so many horror titles before it, hitting store shelves on Halloween.

"It's been a blast getting Gamecock off the ground, but it's even more exciting to have our first two games coming out this October," said Mike Wilson, Grand Champeen of Gamecock. "These games showcase what developers - given the freedom to create - can accomplish. Both Auran and Renegade Kid are visionaries, and have stayed true to creating games that are fresh and that keep your adrenaline pumping."

Looking forward to finally getting my hands on some Gamecock. Um.

Gamecock Media Group Announces Ship Dates For Auran's Fury And Renegade Kid's Dementium: The Ward

Newly Founded Publisher's First Games To Release In October

Cockpit, Austin, Texas - August 14, 2007 - Gamecock Media Group today announced the release dates for the first two titles to be published under its banner. Fury, the killer PvP MMO developed down under by Auran, will be available for PC on October 9. Renegade Kid's first project, Dementium: The Ward, a FPS survival horror frightfest, will be available for the Nintendo DSâ„¢ on the very special (and appropriate) date of October 31. Both titles can be pre-ordered now at www.gamecocklove.com.

"It's been a blast getting Gamecock off the ground, but it's even more exciting to have our first two games coming out this October," said Mike Wilson, Grand Champeen of Gamecock. "These games showcase what developers - given the freedom to create - can accomplish. Both Auran and Renegade Kid are visionaries, and have stayed true to creating games that are fresh and that keep your adrenaline pumping."

Fury is the ultimate competitive player versus player massively multiplayer online game. Combining the character advancement of a role-playing game with the high-speed intensity of a first-person shooter, Fury is perfect for PC gamers who want to waste enemies, not time. Visit www.unleashthefury.com for more.

Dementium: The Ward is a first-person survival horror game that places players in a derelict hospital infested with bizarre creatures. Rated M for Mature, Dementium pushes the DS to the maximum in terms of graphics, gameplay and frightening audio and effects. To see more, point your browser to www.dementium.com.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles