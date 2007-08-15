Gamecock Double Dates Fury And Dementium

And so the saga of Gamecock reaches fruition, as the publisher known so far for its lavish parties and devastating marches readies itself for the money shot. They've just announced the release dates for their first two games, both of which hit in October. Auran's PvP MMO Fury is slated to hit store shelves on the 9th, while Renegade Kid's survival horror FPS for the Nintendo DS has gone the way of so many horror titles before it, hitting store shelves on Halloween.
"It's been a blast getting Gamecock off the ground, but it's even more exciting to have our first two games coming out this October," said Mike Wilson, Grand Champeen of Gamecock. "These games showcase what developers - given the freedom to create - can accomplish. Both Auran and Renegade Kid are visionaries, and have stayed true to creating games that are fresh and that keep your adrenaline pumping."
Looking forward to finally getting my hands on some Gamecock. Um.
Gamecock Media Group Announces Ship Dates For Auran's Fury And Renegade Kid's Dementium: The Ward
Newly Founded Publisher's First Games To Release In October
Cockpit, Austin, Texas - August 14, 2007 - Gamecock Media Group today announced the release dates for the first two titles to be published under its banner. Fury, the killer PvP MMO developed down under by Auran, will be available for PC on October 9. Renegade Kid's first project, Dementium: The Ward, a FPS survival horror frightfest, will be available for the Nintendo DSâ„¢ on the very special (and appropriate) date of October 31. Both titles can be pre-ordered now at www.gamecocklove.com.
Fury is the ultimate competitive player versus player massively multiplayer online game. Combining the character advancement of a role-playing game with the high-speed intensity of a first-person shooter, Fury is perfect for PC gamers who want to waste enemies, not time. Visit www.unleashthefury.com for more.
Dementium: The Ward is a first-person survival horror game that places players in a derelict hospital infested with bizarre creatures. Rated M for Mature, Dementium pushes the DS to the maximum in terms of graphics, gameplay and frightening audio and effects. To see more, point your browser to www.dementium.com.
