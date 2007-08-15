Gamecock Double Dates Fury And Dementium

And so the saga of Gamecock reaches fruition, as the publisher known so far for its lavish parties and devastating marches readies itself for the money shot. They've just announced the release dates for their first two games, both of which hit in October. Auran's PvP MMO Fury is slated to hit store shelves on the 9th, while Renegade Kid's survival horror FPS for the Nintendo DS has gone the way of so many horror titles before it, hitting store shelves on Halloween.

"It's been a blast getting Gamecock off the ground, but it's even more exciting to have our first two games coming out this October," said Mike Wilson, Grand Champeen of Gamecock. "These games showcase what developers - given the freedom to create - can accomplish. Both Auran and Renegade Kid are visionaries, and have stayed true to creating games that are fresh and that keep your adrenaline pumping."

Looking forward to finally getting my hands on some Gamecock. Um.