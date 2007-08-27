Gamers, Everywhere Gamers

In case you have never been here or have noticed that I haven't been posting lots of "hands on" articles, PAX is really about gamers. It's not an E3 where you will see all the latest games (although there are some things here) it's more a giant social gaming party. Everywhere you look there are gamers playing games. And not just video games either, there is plenty of board gaming, card gaming, RPG gaming, D&D gaming and pretty much any other kind of gaming you can think of. As I've been wandering around I've marvelled at all these gamers peacefully co-existing with each other, making friends and just generally having a good time. If you've ever doubted the camaraderie of the cult of gaming, come to PAX and it will change your outlook completely.