The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Games Make Better Horror Than Movies

nighttrap.jpgMovies used to be scary, but not anymore. Games, though...games are scary. That's the argument made by Wired's Clive Thompson, who's currently peeing his pants over BioShock:

...the best scary-game designers have quietly perfected the interplay of tension and release that makes for a truly cardiac horror experience. They have, in a sense, become even more faithful interpreters of the horror tradition movies than Hollywood directors.

Can't help but agree with the man. Maybe not on BioShock, for some reason I'm more disturbed than terrified by it, but games like AvP, AvP 2, Doom 3...had to play those with the lights on. And my blankie. Which I don't think I've had to do with a movie in the past, oh, 15-20 years. Gore Is Less: Videogames Make Better Horror Than Hollywood [Wired]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles