The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Games That Haven't Been Played

sealusps2.jpg Some people like retro games. Others like retro games sealed. That way, and only that way, can one guarantee that it doesn't have cooties. And no cooties means higher retro game prices! Game site Insert Credit points to English/German forum Sealed Game Heaven, which exactly that: A sealed game heaven. The site is for people who collect unopened games and is packed with useful info like different kinds of seals PlayStation games use. Fascinating stuff — even if you prefer actually playing games over looking at packaging. Sealed Game Heaven [Official Site via Insert Credit]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles