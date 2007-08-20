Games That Haven't Been Played

Some people like retro games. Others like retro games sealed. That way, and only that way, can one guarantee that it doesn't have cooties. And no cooties means higher retro game prices! Game site Insert Credit points to English/German forum Sealed Game Heaven, which exactly that: A sealed game heaven. The site is for people who collect unopened games and is packed with useful info like different kinds of seals PlayStation games use. Fascinating stuff — even if you prefer actually playing games over looking at packaging. Sealed Game Heaven [Official Site via Insert Credit]