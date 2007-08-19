Gamestop/EB Games No Longer Taking Bioshock LE Pre-Orders

If you dawdled on pre-ordering that BioShock LE for the 360 from GameStop, it's too late now. The game retailer has recently halted taking pre-orders for the game everyone wants to get their hands on. There is speculation on why this has happened ranging from not having enough copies to meet demand to GameStop finding broken Big Daddy figures in some of the boxes. Regardless of the reason, if you waited, you're S.O.L and you'll have to make do with the plain old version of the game, wait until the limited edition makes a second run or buy it an an inflated price on eBay. I guess that's why it's called the "limited" edition.

[via Evil Avatar Forums]