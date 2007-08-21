Gaming Makes MySpace And YouTube Its Bitch

Every day, millions of people log into MySpace to make bitchy comments and troll for naked pics in between surfing YouTube for more Charlie the Unicorn remakes. MySpace and YouTube are two of the biggest time-wasters on the internet in the US today, but according to research and analysis company Parks Associates, there is an even bigger one. Gaming. In a report entitled "Casual Gaming Market Update" the company found that while 19% of adult internet users spent their time on social networking sites and 29% watching short films (does porn count?), 34% spent their time playing video games. Hooray, we're a statistic!

"Despite the growing popularity of YouTube, MySpace, and Facebook, gaming remains the king of online entertainment, driven largely by casual gaming activities," James Kuai, a research analyst at Parks Associates, said in a prepared statement.

Over the last year, casual gaming has risen 79%, while social networks like MySpace and Facebook only rose 46%. Things aren't completely rosy for gaming's dominance, however, as the casual video viewing portion of the audience grew a massive 123%, which I attribute completely to Chocolate Rain.

"The casual gaming industry cannot rest on its laurels," Kuai said. "In order to counter the growing competition from other online activities, the industry needs to continue to grow its fan base and find ways to better monetise its existing audience."

Hell, I didn't even know there was a competition going on here. I doubt many casual online gaming companies knew either. Just what they need, another set of numbers to worry about. Tay Zonday better watch out, those internet gaming people can be pretty ruthless!

Game-Playing Eclipses Social Networks, Online Video [Yahoo! News]