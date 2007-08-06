The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Family Gamer On The Current Generation

familygamer.jpgOne of the things I enjoy about the internet, and gaming in particular, is getting other people's views on games and how they see them, because let's face it, everybody plays and enjoys games differently. Play.tm has a great little article up from the perspective of a family gamer. A guy with a wife and a couple kids and how they enjoy gaming together is quite different from say, the way I enjoy games with my friends. It's a smart and funny that and takes a look at current gen gaming through the eyes of a parent:

We'll only really be able to tell how successful this generation is when they have been around a while. Once our PS3's have been battered and scratched by various two year olds, our Wii's have had all manner of thin items inserted in their slots and our stylus-less DS's are played with a cocktail stick, only then can we sit back and see how well this generation's gaming project has worked out.

Thankfully, my friends don't come over and stick things in my Wii (there's just no really good way to word that is there?) and put scratches on my PS3, at least not if they value their lives. Just goes to prove my point though, one man's test of a system's worth is very different from another's. The Family Gamer: A little Mii time [Play.tm]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles