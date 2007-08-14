Gans Talks Onimusha Movie

Christophe Gans sat down for some croissants and tea with Ecran Large, mainly to discuss his upcoming Onimusha adaptation. What did he have to say? Filming starts next March and will be shot mostly in Beijing, in the same studios Hero was shot. Nearly the entire cast and crew are Chinese locals, they're hoping to wrap filming up by next July and the things got a $US70 million budget co-financed by backers from the US, Japan, China and Gans' bestest friend Samuel Hadida. And...that's about it. Shame about the cast thing, if only because it greatly reduces the chances of a Jean Reno appearance. Onimusha : Tournage confirmÃ© en mars 2008 [Ecran Large, via Dark Horizons]