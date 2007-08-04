Sacred 2 Bringing Arena To Leipzig

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel developer Ascaron is one of Germany's leading game developers, so you know they're going to be rolling up on Leipzig in style. Not only are they staging a worldwide exclusive test of the multiplayer aspects of their latest action RPG, they've constructed a 150mÂ² arena separate from their main booth for visitors and press to battle it out on. Preregistered contestants will be ushered from a briefing room to the arena floor accompanied by fanfares as they take their seats and compete for exclusive prizes. If you are among those lucky enough to be attending the 2007 Games Convention, hit up www.sacred2.com to sign up for a slot. Everyone who enters receives a GC T-shirt, a copy of the original Sacred, a 5 Euro Wirecard voucher and a Sacred novel. Exactly the sort of thing that made the old E3 so much fun!

SACRED 2 - Fallen Angel: Spectacular Multiplayer Arena at the Games Convention

Potsdam, August 2 2007 Ascaron, one of the leading German computer game developers, is delighted to reveal details about its booth at this year's Games Convention. Starting on Thursday, August 23 2007 visitors will experience a worldwide exclusive test of the multiplayer aspect of SACRED 2 - Fallen Angel.

As of now, interested gamers may book time slots for this event.

A spectacular, 150mÂ² SACRED 2 - Fallen Angel arena guarantees excitement in an authentic medieval atmosphere. Throughout the event our booth staff - community moderators and developers in medieval costumes - will be directly available for any questions or requests gamers may have.

In each match 16 players in four separate networks will compete against each other simultaneously to find the best PVE and PVP players of the GC 2007. More than 3,000 visitors and journalists will have a chance to test their mettle at this year's Games Convention.

After fighting tough battles for pieces of armour and gaining as many strength points as possible, players have to collect important bonus points in the final PVP part, which they may lose again if their character is knocked out.

A ranking system will determine each day's and the overall champions, who can look forward to exclusive prizes.

Before competing in the long awaited battles for Ancaria, competitors will be treated to extensive training in a dedicated briefing room, Then players claim their seats to the sound of fanfares and finally raise their swords.

"It is essential for us to make sure all visitors feel they are a part of SACRED 2 - Fallen Angel. We don't only focus on the look of our booth: we want to spend time with each of our visitors and acquaint them with the game before they actually start testing it. Our booth with its focus on a comprehensive player briefing and its staff of community members and developers is really something special, and we look forward to welcoming our visitors!" says Heiko tom Felde, Director of Publishing at Ascaron.

Now visitors may book a free time slot on our web site www.sacred2.com.

Every pre-registered competitor is already a winner, because apart from their time slot they will also get a strictly limited special GC T-shirt, a copy of the original SACRED, a 5 Euro Wirecard voucher plus a SACRED novel (while stocks last).

The SACRED 2 - Fallen Angel arena is located in Hall 4 / Booth F31.