Through The Glass Deveopment Studio

Visitors to the Leipzig Games Convention later this month will get a unique opportunity to watch the development of a game from start to finish, as a four-man development team is placed in a glass box and given four days to create a game. Dubbed The EA Experience The Glass Development Studio, visitors to the exhibit will be able to watch the team craft a game from the idea and planning stages all the way through to programming and graphic design.

"We only need four days to complete the process. This means that visitors will be able to watch the game slowly take shape before their eyes. GC visitors in the glass development studio will be also be able to subject the different versions of the game to their own quality testing," explained Boje Holtz of exDream.

Visitors will also be able to ask questions of the caged development monkeys and hopefully be able to feed them sugar cubes and give them chin scritches when they've been particularly good. Hit the jump for the exhibit announcement!