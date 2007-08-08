Through The Glass Deveopment Studio

Visitors to the Leipzig Games Convention later this month will get a unique opportunity to watch the development of a game from start to finish, as a four-man development team is placed in a glass box and given four days to create a game. Dubbed
The EA Experience The Glass Development Studio, visitors to the exhibit will be able to watch the team craft a game from the idea and planning stages all the way through to programming and graphic design.
"We only need four days to complete the process. This means that visitors will be able to watch the game slowly take shape before their eyes. GC visitors in the glass development studio will be also be able to subject the different versions of the game to their own quality testing," explained Boje Holtz of exDream.
Visitors will also be able to ask questions of the caged development monkeys and hopefully be able to feed them sugar cubes and give them chin scritches when they've been particularly good. Hit the jump for the exhibit announcement!
The Glass Development Studio at GC family
Visitors to the Games Convention Can Experience How a Computer Game Is Created at First Hand
The The German Federal Association for Interactive Entertainment Software (BIU) has joined up with Leipziger Messe to create the first glass development studio at the GC - Games Convention. From 23 to 26 August the Hannover development studio exDream entertainment will be developing a game at the GC family hall (Hall 5, stand F40), providing visitors with an insight into the typical working processes involved in the development of a game.
The game will be a puzzle similar to the games classic Tetris. Visitors to the show will be able to watch the four-man development team at work from idea and concept to programming and graphic design. In addition, the exDream team will also be answering any questions regarding the process of developing a digital game. "We only need four days to complete the process. This means that visitors will be able to watch the game slowly take shape before their eyes. GC visitors in the glass development studio will be also be able to subject the different versions of the game to their own quality testing," explained Boje Holtz of exDream.
The glass development studio opens on Thursday, 23 August 2007.
