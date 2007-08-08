The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Through The Glass Deveopment Studio

hamstercage.jpgVisitors to the Leipzig Games Convention later this month will get a unique opportunity to watch the development of a game from start to finish, as a four-man development team is placed in a glass box and given four days to create a game. Dubbed The EA Experience The Glass Development Studio, visitors to the exhibit will be able to watch the team craft a game from the idea and planning stages all the way through to programming and graphic design.

"We only need four days to complete the process. This means that visitors will be able to watch the game slowly take shape before their eyes. GC visitors in the glass development studio will be also be able to subject the different versions of the game to their own quality testing," explained Boje Holtz of exDream.

Visitors will also be able to ask questions of the caged development monkeys and hopefully be able to feed them sugar cubes and give them chin scritches when they've been particularly good. Hit the jump for the exhibit announcement!

The Glass Development Studio at GC family

Visitors to the Games Convention Can Experience How a Computer Game Is Created at First Hand

The The German Federal Association for Interactive Entertainment Software (BIU) has joined up with Leipziger Messe to create the first glass development studio at the GC - Games Convention. From 23 to 26 August the Hannover development studio exDream entertainment will be developing a game at the GC family hall (Hall 5, stand F40), providing visitors with an insight into the typical working processes involved in the development of a game.

The game will be a puzzle similar to the games classic Tetris. Visitors to the show will be able to watch the four-man development team at work from idea and concept to programming and graphic design. In addition, the exDream team will also be answering any questions regarding the process of developing a digital game. "We only need four days to complete the process. This means that visitors will be able to watch the game slowly take shape before their eyes. GC visitors in the glass development studio will be also be able to subject the different versions of the game to their own quality testing," explained Boje Holtz of exDream.

The glass development studio opens on Thursday, 23 August 2007.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles