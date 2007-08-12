GDC Hosts Game Career Seminar At E For All

If you're attending E for All and are looking for a way to get a job in the gaming industry, they may be able to accommodate you. The Game Developer's Conference will be hosting their Game Career Seminar for all those attendees who are interested in more than just playing games.

GDC's Game Career Seminar adds a unique professional and skill development dynamic to E for All - now attendees can not only play games at E for All, they can learn how to make them, too," said Mary Dolaher, CEO of IDG World Expo. "Whether you're serious about getting into game development or have always wanted to know how it works, the GDC Game Career Seminar at E for All provides the tools, counselling and networking opportunities you need

Framingham, Mass. - August 9, 2007 - IDG World Expo today announced that its newest event, Entertainment for Allâ„¢ Expo (E for Allâ„¢) will feature the Game Developers Conference (GDC) Game Career Seminar, known as the leading career development event and frequently runs alongside some of the industry's most prominent game-related events. E for All is the premiere North American-based video game expo - a new event created for people who are passionate about video games and everything related. The new expo will dominate downtown LA on October 18-21, 2007, at the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

E for All attendees participating in the Game Career Seminar will network with industry professionals, meet with HR executives from leading game companies, and most importantly, gain the skills and insights to jumpstart their careers. The two-day seminar showcases a GDC-quality speaker lineup including top game developers and industry experts willing to share their perspectives and insights.

"One of our essential goals is to provide students and professionals with a direct career path into, or advancement within, game development," said Jamil Moledina, Executive Director of the Game Developers Conference. "By partnering with E for All, we expect to offer GDC-calibre learning and career development to the largest concentration of game enthusiasts in North America - and thereby inspire and empower the next generation of game creators."

Day one of the Game Career Seminar, Friday, October 19, will focus on individuals looking to break into the business. Video game fans can learn what it takes to go from video game player to developer. Day two, Saturday, October 20, will focus on career advancement for those already working in the video game industry. Top-level game developers will be on-hand to share their experience and expertise. Opportunities to network with top video game companies will be available.

Find out more about the seminar series at http://www.gamecareerseminar.com. Information about additional E for All seminars and features will be announced in the coming weeks. For more about E for All, please visit www.EforAllExpo.com.