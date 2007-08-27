German Journos Pick Their Most Important Games Of All Time

This wasn't as well-covered as other aspects of Leipzig (like sausage-eating), so we'll give it a little post-GC shout-out here. As part of the Leipzig celebrations, a bunch of German gaming journalists (and one games collector) sat down, drank some beer, spoke, argued, wildly gesticulated, then came up with their list of the sixteen most important, seminal videogames of all time. 1972 Pong 1978 Space Invaders 1979 Pac-Man 1980 Ultima 1984 Elite 1985 Tetris 1985 Super Mario Bros. 1986 The Legend of Zelda 1987 Maniac Mansion 1989 SimCity 1991 Civilization 1993 Doom 1996 Tomb Raider 1999 Counter-Strike 2000 The Sims 2004 World of WarCraft

Elite? Maniac Mansion? Well done, lads, well done.

Telespiele 1972-2007 Picks Most Influential Games [GameSetWatch]