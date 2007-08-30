The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Get Family Guy On Your Xbox Live

family20guy.jpg Fox's Family Guy is headed to Xbox Live. The first two seasons will be available for purchase for 160 Microsoft points (about USD$2) per episode. The series has yet to hit rival VOD Apple's iTunes. According to 20th Century Fox exec Jamie McCabe:

This is our first one (VOD for XBL)... We hope to have other content on there, but right now with the launch of 'Halo 3' and the launch of the new season of Family Guy coming out, the timing really worked well for this one.

The show's target (males 18-24) dovetails nicely with Xbox 360 owners. As McCabe points out, "It's about as prefect demographic fit as we can get." I've actually never really seen Family Guy. The show really took off after I got to Japan and starting watch kooky variety shows. Is it any good? Isn't it just a Simpsons clone? Family Guy on XBL [Reuters]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles