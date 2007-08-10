Global Haruhi Nerds Dancing

So, we've posted the crap out of the Haruhi Suzumiya dance. For that, forgiveness please. But, one last time, humour me. Here's a clip of folks around the world doing the dance from the anime and upcoming video game. Keep an eye for the two French fellas, the Portuguese schoolboy and a drainpipe, a Bolivian top hat and picnic tables, and New Zealand's wtf. Do stick around for Australia's entry. It's AMAZING.