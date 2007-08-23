Go!Messenger Brings Chat To PSP

While the PSP might not be everyone's favourite gaming platform, it certainly is becoming a highly versatile little piece of technology. Even more so now that Sony has revealed aat their Games Convention press conference Go!Messenger, a wireless communications package that will bring text, voice, and video chat to the plucky handheld across Europe this January. Being delivered as a free firmware upgrade (along with a small application that needs to be downloaded to your memory stick), Go!Messenger will allow PSP owners to text chat via on screen keyboard right from the get go. Add a microphone and VOIP tech allows you to voice chat. Ad the Go!Cam to the mix and you'll be able to make video calls and record and send dirty fun video messages. The PSP just completely surpassed its price tag in terms of value as far as I am concerned. Let's hope Sony doesn't make us non-Euros wait too long for this nifty feature!

Bring Friends Closer Together With Go!Messenger

Video chat, voice chat and instant messaging for PSP

Leipzig, 22 August 2007. At its Press Conference at Games Convention today, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) unveiled Go!Messenger, the wireless communications package for PSPâ„¢ (PlayStationÂ®Portable), due for release in January 2008 in the SCEE territories (?).

Utilising the very latest in VOIP technology, PSP users can now keep in touch with each other, for free, from any wireless internet connection. As part of a future firmware upgrade, Go! Messenger places a small application on PSP's XMBâ„¢ (XrossMediaBar), which can be downloaded separately from the web and installed to the Memory Stickâ„¢ *, and PSP owners will be able to instant message (IM) each other when connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot, using a new and intuitive on-screen keyboard. By adding a headset, voice chat and voice messaging becomes possible, and by connecting Go!Cam, the attachable video camera for PSP, users also have the ability to make video calls to their friends and leave fun video and voice messages.

The Go!Messenger suite of communications tools will become a key part of the PSP owner's busy lifestyle, enabling a variety of communications options to help them stay in touch with their friends, and truly bringing the entertainment potential of PSP to life.

"With Go!Messenger, PSP is pushing new boundaries, adding unique communication functionalities to all the existing multimedia experiences," said Stephane Hareau, PSP European Marketing Manager, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. "Enabling more than 8.5 Million PSP users across the SCEE region to communicate with each other, through Video or Voice chat, truly confirms the always evolving nature and potential of PSP."

Go!Messenger has been developed in partnership with BT, one of the world's leading telecoms providers and along with other new products such as Go!Explore, Go!Cam and the Go! branded Video Download Service, highlight PSP's commitment to communications, community and entertainment through the new Go! Brand.

*1) To enjoy Go! Messenger, Memory Stick with the application needs to be inserted into the PSP hardware.