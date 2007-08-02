Nintendo Helping Gov't Piracy Raids

Don't let the brain games and red overalls foot you. Nintendo is not pussy-footing around when it comes to copyright circumvention. Today, American federal agents carried out 32 search warrants in 16 states for the sale and distribution of mod chips. For example, mod chips can allow users to play counterfeit Wii software. This is the largest government action against video game piracy, and Nintendo has worked closely with the Department of Homeland Security and completely supports its actions. Jodi Daugherty, Nintendo of America's senior director of anti-piracy, says:

Nintendo and its developers and publishers lost an estimated $US762 million in sales in 2006 due to piracy of its products. Nintendo's anti-piracy team works closely with law enforcement officials worldwide to seize mod chips and counterfeit software. Since April, Nintendo has seized more than 91,000 counterfeit Wii discs globally.

But shouldn't Nintendo be responsible for making consoles that can't be modded?