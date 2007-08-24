Gothic 4 Gets Spellbound

Or more to the point, Spellbound gets Gothic 4. JoWooD Productions, which I will always fondly remember for random letter capitalisations, has announced that Spellbound Entertainment AG will be the developer for the fourth installment in the adult PC RPG. Why Spellbound?
Oh yeah, that Spellbound! Okay, I have no idea who they or their previous games are. I just hope combat is ever bit as hot and steamy as Gothic 3's was.
Liezen, Austria, 23rd of August: JoWooD Productions Software AG is proud to present Spellbound Entertainment AG as the official developing team for Gothic 4.
One of the most convincing and central arguments for choosing Spellbound, was the scope of RPG experience brought in by Spellbound team member Jochen Hamma, who was involved in creating the legendary "Nordland Trilogy" based upon the Pen & Paper RPG "Das Schwarze Auge".
Furthermore, Spellbound has created own tools for achieving exceptional standards in Quality and Quality Assurance. Both parties are confident to produce a game of highest quality, and Spellbound intends to focus on the traditional strengths of the brand, setting new standards in the original, authentic Gothic essentials.
At the Games Convention 2007 in Leipzig, Mr. Jochen Hamma, Spellbounds Executive Producer, is showing the first facts and plans to curious fans and special interest media, outlining which strengths are essentially to be intensified, and which weaknesses are tagged for elimination.
Gothic 4 is being developed for PC and Current Gen console systems, a release date will be announced in the coming weeks.
About Spellbound Entertainment AG: The Spellbound Entertainment AG is one of the leading German Game developers. The company based in Kehl has been responsible for the creation of more than 20 games. Spellbound got known internationally by its Desperados and Airline Tycoon series that sold worldwide with great success. www.spellbound.de
