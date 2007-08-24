The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gothic 4 Gets Spellbound

spellbound.jpgOr more to the point, Spellbound gets Gothic 4. JoWooD Productions, which I will always fondly remember for random letter capitalisations, has announced that Spellbound Entertainment AG will be the developer for the fourth installment in the adult PC RPG. Why Spellbound?

One of the most convincing and central arguments for choosing Spellbound, was the scope of RPG experience brought in by Spellbound team member Jochen Hamma, who was involved in creating the legendary "Nordland Trilogy" based upon the Pen & Paper RPG â€žDas Schwarze Au

Oh yeah, that Spellbound! Okay, I have no idea who they or their previous games are. I just hope combat is ever bit as hot and steamy as Gothic 3's was.

JoWooD presents Gothic 4 developer

Liezen, Austria, 23rd of August: JoWooD Productions Software AG is proud to present Spellbound Entertainment AG as the official developing team for Gothic 4.

One of the most convincing and central arguments for choosing Spellbound, was the scope of RPG experience brought in by Spellbound team member Jochen Hamma, who was involved in creating the legendary "Nordland Trilogy" based upon the Pen & Paper RPG "Das Schwarze Auge".

Furthermore, Spellbound has created own tools for achieving exceptional standards in Quality and Quality Assurance. Both parties are confident to produce a game of highest quality, and Spellbound intends to focus on the traditional strengths of the brand, setting new standards in the original, authentic Gothic essentials.

At the Games Convention 2007 in Leipzig, Mr. Jochen Hamma, Spellbounds Executive Producer, is showing the first facts and plans to curious fans and special interest media, outlining which strengths are essentially to be intensified, and which weaknesses are tagged for elimination.

Gothic 4 is being developed for PC and Current Gen console systems, a release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Spellbound Entertainment AG: The Spellbound Entertainment AG is one of the leading German Game developers. The company based in Kehl has been responsible for the creation of more than 20 games. Spellbound got known internationally by its Desperados and Airline Tycoon series that sold worldwide with great success. www.spellbound.de

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles