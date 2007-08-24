Gothic 4 Gets Spellbound

Or more to the point, Spellbound gets Gothic 4. JoWooD Productions, which I will always fondly remember for random letter capitalisations, has announced that Spellbound Entertainment AG will be the developer for the fourth installment in the adult PC RPG. Why Spellbound?

One of the most convincing and central arguments for choosing Spellbound, was the scope of RPG experience brought in by Spellbound team member Jochen Hamma, who was involved in creating the legendary "Nordland Trilogy" based upon the Pen & Paper RPG

Oh yeah, that Spellbound! Okay, I have no idea who they or their previous games are. I just hope combat is ever bit as hot and steamy as Gothic 3's was.