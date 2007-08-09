G-Phoria Awards Air Tonight

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

webbalert.JPGDon't forget, X-Play's annual G-Phoria awards is airing tonight on G4. The show announced winners in a ton of different categories, but the twist is that the winners are selected by viewers, or at least the people who hit up the poll on their site.

<Categories include: â€¢ Best System â€¢ Best New Character â€¢ Hottest Videogame Babe â€¢ Best Strategy Game â€¢ Best Sports Game â€¢ Best Action Game â€¢ Best RPG â€¢ Best Handheld Game â€¢ Most Original Game â€¢ Best Multiplayer Game â€¢ Best Downloadable Content â€¢ Best Voiceover â€¢ Best Graphics â€¢ Best Soundtrack â€¢ Longest Lasting Game â€¢ Game Most Deserving of an Uwe Boll Movie Adaptation â€¢ Game of the Year

The show will be hosted by Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight on G4. Hit the link to vote...early and often.

Gphoria [G4]

