G-Phoria Awards Air Tonight

Don't forget, X-Play's annual G-Phoria awards is airing tonight on G4. The show announced winners in a ton of different categories, but the twist is that the winners are selected by viewers, or at least the people who hit up the poll on their site.

<Categories include: • Best System • Best New Character • Hottest Videogame Babe • Best Strategy Game • Best Sports Game • Best Action Game • Best RPG • Best Handheld Game • Most Original Game • Best Multiplayer Game • Best Downloadable Content • Best Voiceover • Best Graphics • Best Soundtrack • Longest Lasting Game • Game Most Deserving of an Uwe Boll Movie Adaptation • Game of the Year

The show will be hosted by Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight on G4. Hit the link to vote...early and often.

Gphoria [G4]