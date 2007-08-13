Think GT5 is still awhiles off? Quit your thinking, it's not good for you. Stick to listening. Listen to Kazunori Yamauchi, for example, who reckons the game will be out in Japan by next summer. Around July-ish. Which if precedent is anything to go by (and it normally is, that's why they call it precedent), we can expect an American release by next Christmas and a PAL release in...what, 2009? And that's if everything goes according to plan. Which, it being Gran Turismo, it probably won't. Gran Turismo 5 next July [Eurogamer]
Gran Turismo 5 Dated For Japan
