The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Grave Cleaning/Kotaku Facebook Group Joining

To: Crecente and Flynn From: Ashcraft RE: Travelling Man

Spent the weekend in Kyoto, cleaning the in-laws' family grave. O-bon is a huge holiday in Japan. You can read all about it right here. The country kinda grinds to a halt this week, which means Japanese game news might be slow-ish.

My wife's family is all pretty much from Osaka, but the family grave is in Kyoto. Basically, we loaded up and went to some mountain in Kyoto Prefecture and pulled weeds out of the family grave. Unlike most American graves, it's more than a marker and a plot of dirt. Their family grave has a super short staircase that leads to a square block of rock and obelisk. Pulling weeds for dead people isn't nearly as grim as it sounds.

The amazing thing was that there were graves for Westerners in this remote cemetery. They had lived and died in Kyoto like almost a hundred years ago. Can you imagine?

What you missed last night:Lots of squeezing here I'm nervous about my 360, but some don't care New SSBB character. Another Sonic rumour.

Oh! Reader Jared passed along word that the "I (heart) KOTAKU" Facebook has been created. It's an open group, so anyone can join. Even you, Crecente. ;)

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles