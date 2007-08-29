GRAW2 Throwback Pack 2 On Live

I really love the concept of the Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 throwback packs, which take classic maps from old Ghost Recon titles and port them for use in GRAW2. The second of said packs is now available for download via Xbox Live Marketplace for the low, low price of free. The pack not only contains seven classic GR maps for use in multiplayer, but also comes with a whole new game mode. Co-op Exfiltration is a co-op game mode that challenges your squad to protect AI officers as they try to reach a helicopter extraction zone. Did I mention it was free? Hit the jump for details on all seven maps included in this lovely little slice of free DLC.

MEDIA ALERT: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterÂ® 2 - *DLC - Throwback Pack 2 Available Now on Xbox LIVEÂ® Marketplace!*

SAN FRANCISCO - August 28, 2007 - Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, today announced release of the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterÂ® 2 Throwback Pack 2, a new downloadable content (DLC) package for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. This new premium content package will enrich and extend the original game by allowing players to expand their Xbox LIVE experience with an all-new game mode and seven fan-favourite maps hand-selected from past Ghost ReconÂ® games. As a special thank you to the devoted Ghost Recon fans, Ubisoft is offering both Throwback Pack 2 and the previously released Throwback Pack 1, now available via the Xbox LIVEÂ® Marketplace for free download. Take a look below for an outline of the full contents of the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Throwback Pack 2.

Content available in the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Throwback Pack 2:

GRAW 2 Throwback Pack 2 consists of seven classic maps from Ghost Recon's illustrious history. In addition to the seven maps, there is a new game mode called Co-op Exfiltration. All of these maps have upgraded visuals and support all of GRAW 2's thousands of customisable game modes.

Game Modes:

Co-op Exfiltration: In Coop Exfiltration mode, players must work together to protect AI officers as they escort them to a helicopter extraction zone through a map populated with enemies.

Maps:

Ghost Town Previous Ghost Recon Title: Ghost Recon 2 Summit StrikeÂ® Recommended # of Players: 2 to 8 Overview: A rural North Korean village surrounds a temple courtyard. Narrow streets and back alleys make for intense close-quarters battles.

Aral Sea Previous Ghost Recon Title: Ghost Recon 2 Summit Strike Recommended # of Players: 4 to 12 Overview: This map is a forgotten harbour village on the coast of a vast, empty sea. Grounded ships provide sparse cover on the dried seabed dividing the map. The shelter of the docks above makes this map a favourite with marksmen.

District Previous Ghost Recon Title: Ghost Recon 2 Summit Strike Recommended # of Players: 8 to 16 Overview: This map is a government district of a large Kazakh city. Open city streets make for long-range firefights, while winding alleys create flanking opportunities.

Bunkers Previous Ghost Recon Title: Ghost Recon 2 Recommended # of Players: 4 to 12 Overview: Training grounds feature several simulated bunker complexes divided by open ground with intermittent cover. Players must move quickly from cover to cover to avoid marksmen in the firing positions above.

Rocky Cove Previous Ghost Recon Title: Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Recommended # of Players: 4 to 12 Overview: This is a coastal area, featuring tidal pools and an imposing central promontory. Beaches are littered with large rocks, and long sight lines invite marksmen to test their skill.

Boneyard Previous Ghost Recon Title: Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Recommended # of Players: 2 to 8 Overview: This is a vehicle graveyard, with rusting aircraft parts and scrap metal piled all around. Tight quarters ensure no one is ever far from the action.

River Depot Previous GR Title: Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter Recommended # of Players: 6 to 12 players Overview: This is an old, abandoned storage facility, overrun by the surrounding jungle and repurposed for military use. Deteriorating railways run the length of the map, connecting two gates on higher ground to a warehouse near the river.

For more information on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2, please visit www.ghostrecon.com.