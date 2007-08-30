GT5 Prologue Coming At "End Of This Year"

GT5's already been confirmed as appearing in 2008, but many of you lack patience. Your thirst for Gran Turismo is insatiable. Handy, then, that Gran Turismo 5 Prologue is coming at the "end of this year" (I presume globally, since I got this from both SCE Europe and Australia), as both a download and on Blu-Ray. It'll feature online racing, 40 cars and a PSN channel devoted exclusively to the game, as well as yummy, shiny graphics (1080p, 60FPS). Which means that, unlike previous prologues, which were demos for fools easily parted with their money, this one might actually be worth looking into. If you like your driving games to be the equivalent of a prolonged session of self-harm, that is. Which I do. Press release follows.

The real driving simulator that's sold 50 million units is back: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) and Polyphony Digital are pleased to announce Gran Turismoâ„¢5 Prologue, a prequel title showcasing the forthcoming Gran Turismoâ„¢5 for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 (PS3â„¢) - available both on Blu-ray disc and as a download from PLAYSTATIONÂ®Network (PSN) at the end of this year. Gran Turismo on PlayStation is one of the most successful global gaming franchises of the last ten years - renowned for its realism, quality of design and in-car physics technology - now, with the power of PS3â„¢ behind it, it's going to be unstoppable.

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue features over 40 stunning cars - including vehicles by Lotus, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Ferrari for you to race on seriously realistic, real-life tracks: including the Eiger Nordwand, the London City Track and Suzuka - all rendered in incredible High Definition graphics. There's also all-new driving physics for the most lifelike driving experience ever and new, improved opponent artificial intelligence for the toughest race challenge yet.

But that's not all - for the first time ever in the history of Gran Turismo, you'll now be able to race online. Up to 16 players will be able to go head-to-head on some of the world's best racetracks on PLAYSTATIONÂ®Networkâ„¢ - all you need to get racing is a broadband connection and PS3â„¢. Once you're up and revving, Global Online Rankings and the My Garage homepage feature will leave the world in no doubt as to just who is the best at Gran Turismo.

And then there's the Online Dealership, providing a wealth of information on cars and manufacturers and also Gran Turismoâ„¢ TV - a dedicated online channel available exclusively from PSN and packed with some of the greatest content that Motorsport, car manufacturers and TV has to offer.

* The first ever Gran Turismo title with online racing: drive online against up to 16 other Gran Turismo aces * Race a total of over 40 stunning, high-performance cars * Race on seriously realistic, real life tracks including the Eiger Nordwand, the London City Track and Suzuka - then race them in reverse and with alternative routes * All-new physics engine means true next-generation vehicle handling * All-new and improved opponent AI for a nail-biting race experience * Access to Gran Turismo TV : a world of great motoring TV programming online * Online Dealership: Access to car manufacturers online * My Garage - a personalised homepage feature with friends, chat and personal game records * Quick Tune facility allows you to adjust power, tyres, suspension and more * All in stunning High Definition at 1080p (race: 1080p-60fps, replay: 1080p-30fps)

Gran Turismo 5 - the full title - launches in 2008. Until then, there's enough ultra-realistic, high-speed racing in Gran Turismo 5 Prologue on PS3â„¢ to keep your accelerator firmly to the floor for the rest of the year.