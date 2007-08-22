Guild Wars Sells 4 Million

There's something to be said for a free MMO. Generally bad things, really, but not so much in the case of Guild Wars. NCsoft has just announced that the 2 year-old fantasy MMO has just surpassed the four million sold mark. No telling what the figures are on how many of those players bought the game, played it for a month and then quit like I ended up doing, but impressive numbers nonetheless. Just ask GameStop's
Doug Bob McKenzie.
"Four million units sold is an impressive number and demonstrates that Guild Wars is a proven franchise," said Bob McKenzie, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, GameStop Corporation. "The Guild Wars franchise delivers an outstanding gaming experience and is clearly an important part of our PC games offerings."
You know what this means. Guild Wars standees for every store! Huzzah!
NCsoft's Guild Wars Breaks Four Million
Subscription-free business model sets new standard for online multiplayer games
Bellevue, WA. Aug. 21, 2007—The Guild WarsÂ® franchise of online roleplaying games has broken the four million units sold mark in just over two years. Published by NCsoftÂ® and developed by ArenaNetÂ®, the Guild Wars series (consisting of Guild Wars, Guild Wars Factionsâ„¢, and Guild Wars Nightfallâ„¢) has set the standard for online co-operative and competitive play with award-winning content and a subscription-free business model. Since the first campaign launched in 2005, Guild Wars has developed legions of loyal fans who are hotly anticipating the August 31 release of the game's first true expansion, Guild Wars: Eye of the Northâ„¢.
"ArenaNet's fantastic work on Guild Wars has helped make NCsoft the leading online gaming publisher in the world," said Robert Garriott, CEO of NCsoft North America. "Guild Wars players continue to join in droves and stay loyal to the franchise thanks to a business model that makes for a very accessible product. We are all excited about the future of Guild Wars with the expansion ready to be released and Guild Wars 2â„¢ on the horizon."
