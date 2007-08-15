Guitar Hero Gets My Chemical Romance DLC

Three song's $US6.25. Sure, if you're a fan of My Chemical Romance, that may not be too high a price to pay. But more than $2 a pop seems absolutely ridiculous to me. Activision really needs to start rethinking their pack prices with Rock Band looming in the not too far distance.

The pack includes "Teenagers," "Famous Last Words" and "This is How I Disappear" as performed by My Chemical Romance Which seems to mean they're not covers, which is nice, but next time, maybe try $1.50 a pop or so.